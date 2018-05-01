British man tells Copperfield jury of running before fall

Plaintiff Gavin Cox testifies during his civil trial against magician David Copperfield at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, April 30, 2018, in Las Vegas. British tourist Cox claims he fell and was badly injured in in November 2013, when he and about 10 audience volunteers were hurried by stagehands off-stage, through indoor hallways and an outdoor alleyway so they could "reappear" at the back of the theater for the show finale. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Benjamin Hager