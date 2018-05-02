Michelle Obama, celebrities to fete kids heading to college

FILE - In this May 12, 2017, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama smiles while speaking at the Partnership for a Healthier American 2017 Healthier Future Summit in Washington. The former first lady will be joined by a lineup of celebrities when she honors Philadelphia students for their pursuit of a college education or career in the military for College Signing Day. The event Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Philadelphia is the fifth College Signing Day she’s hosted. Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File AP Photo