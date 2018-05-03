Soccer star Abby Wambach elected to athletic Hall of Fame

FILE - In this July 5, 2015, file photo, United States' Abby Wambach runs toward the stands to greet her wife after the team defeated Japan in the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver, British Columbia. Wambach has been elected to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and FIFA Women's World Cup champion heads a class that also includes coaches Andy Capellan and Charles Engel, field hockey star Tracey Fuchs, three-sport star Heidi Mann Vittengl and Section IV administrator Ben Nelson.

FILE - In this July 5, 2015, file photo, United States' Abby Wambach runs toward the stands to greet her wife after the team defeated Japan in the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver, British Columbia. Wambach has been elected to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame. Elaine Thompson

FILE - In this July 5, 2015, file photo, United States' Abby Wambach runs toward the stands to greet her wife after the team defeated Japan in the FIFA Women's World Cup soccer championship in Vancouver, British Columbia. Wambach has been elected to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Hall of Fame. AP Photo