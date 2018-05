FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Cheryl Burke arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The “Dancing with the Stars” coach celebrated her birthday with an engagement. Burke announced on Instagram Thursday, May 3, 2018, that 38-year-old actor Matthew Lawrence proposed. She posted a photo of Lawrence kissing her as she displayed the ring at her birthday party. AP, File Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision