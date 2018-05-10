Levine's recordings withdrawn from Met Opera radio channel

FILE - In this July 7, 2006 file photo, Boston Symphony Orchestra music director James Levine conducts the symphony on its opening night performance at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass. Performances by the former Metropolitan Opera music director have been withdrawn from the company’s Sirius XM satellite and online radio channel, a large percentage of the company's history. Levine, the company's leading force as music or artistic director from 1976-2016, was fired as music director emeritus on March 12 after an investigation found evidence of sexual abuse and harassment. Michael Dwyer, File AP Photo