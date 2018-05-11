Royal retreat of Windsor prepares to party for Harry, Meghan

FILE - In this file photo dated Monday, April 23, 2018, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend a Memorial Service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence at St Martin-in-the-Fields church in London. Now with only a week until the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a party atmosphere is developing in the English city of Windsor, with tens of thousands of visitors expected in the city on the couple’s wedding day. Matt Dunham, FILE AP Photo