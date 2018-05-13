Fine weather forecast for royal wedding day in England

The newest attraction at Legoland in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018 shows a depiction of the upcoming wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outside Windsor Castle. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. Alastair Grant AP Photo