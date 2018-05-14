FILE - In this April 20, 2015, file photo, Seann William Scott attends the LA Screening of "Just Before I Go" at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles. “Lethal Weapon” will have a new co-star when it returns to Fox for a third season. Scott will replace Clayne Crawford in the action drama based on the movie franchise.
Celebrities

Fox renews 'Lethal Weapon' with new co-star

The Associated Press

May 14, 2018 06:49 AM

LOS ANGELES

"Lethal Weapon" will have a new co-star when it returns to Fox for a third season.

Seann William Scott will replace Clayne Crawford in the action drama based on the movie franchise.

The 41-year-old Scott is best known for his role as Steve Stifler in the "American Pie" film series.

Warner Bros. Television decided not to renew Crawford's contract. He posted a message of congratulations to the cast and crew on Instagram.

Crawford's Martin Riggs character will be written out, and Scott will play a new character with co-star Damon Wayans.

