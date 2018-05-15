Kaley Cuoco of 'Big Bang Theory' has been spending time in Kentucky. What's she up to?

Kaley Cuoco, one of the stars of "The Big Bang Theory," has been spotted in the Bluegrass in recent days.
Cuoco, who plays Penny on the sitcom, toured Claiborne Farm in Bourbon County Monday.
Claiborne Farm shared a photo on its Facebook page of Cuoco giving some love to the horse Social Queen.
Cuoco and her fiance, Karl Cook, are both equestrians, and they apparently have competed at the Kentucky Horse Park during their Kentucky visit.
The Federation Equestre International says Cuoco competes in jumping and owns several horses.
It was the second time Cuoco has been sighted in Kentucky in recent weeks.
She reportedly attended the Kentucky Three-Day Event, in which Cook was a competitor, last month.
"The Big Bang Theory" just finished its 11th season.
