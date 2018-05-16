Wedding of prince and actress brings outsized media interest

FILE - In this Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive to attend a Memorial Service to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence at St Martin-in-the-Fields church in London. German royalists’ adrenaline has been surging as the Saturday, May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and his American bride-to-be Meghan Markle is creeping closer. There’s no way anybody here will be able to miss the event: Three German TV stations, ZDF, RTL and n-tv, will broadcast the event live and stream it on their websites too. Dozens of German correspondents are accredited and so-called “royal household experts” will explain the intricacies of the foreign ceremony. Matt Dunham, file AP Photo