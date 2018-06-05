Where has 'Top Chef' been in Kentucky and where is it going next?

If you've been trying to get a peek at the filming of "Top Chef" in Kentucky, good luck.
According to a fan page on Facebook, the show has been spotted this week in and around Louisville and at Lake Cumberland.
And now, the team is taking a road trip to Nashville.
Host Padma Lakshmi posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday morning a short video showing the team on a lake with the music "Riders on the Storm" playing. "Heading to Nashville next! Where should we eat/what should we do??"
Dozens chimed in with suggestions from the Loveless Cafe to Prince's Hot Chicken.
One commentor pointed out that CMA Fest and Bonnaroo both start this week "So Nashville will be hopping!"
Somehow, I don't think the "Top Chef" gang will have trouble getting a seat at any restaurant they like.
Earlier, Lakshmi posted a video of her fruit and granola at Lueberry Acai, captioned: "When all of the loaded tater tots & hot chicken catches up with you."
Fans have been scouring social media for clues to where the team is eating and where they've been shooting challenges. Many had sent emails to kentuckytopchef@gmail.com in hopes of getting on the show.
On the fan page, several said they'd received initial invites but many said they didn't make the final cut for filming.
At least one fan went to downtown Louisville after spotting the Lueberry Acai post and caught a bit of the action.
"After seeing Padma’s Instagram post about Lueberry Acai bowls, we went down to NuLu to see what it was all about. Turns out, they were wrapping up filming at Decca!! We ended up walking to Louisville Cream for ice cream and as we came back to our car, we saw two vans with the chefs inside!! There were at least 6 chefs left, but I couldn’t get accurate counts because I didn’t want to be “that person” creeping around the vans. I’m guessing it was some sort of bbq challenge because of all the grills they were packing up. So cool!! Since I didn’t get an invite to an event, I’m glad I just happened to run into a set. Just wish I could have tasted the food!" posted Courtney Thompson.
Filming, which began in mid-May is expected to continue next week, with another stop in Lexington possible.
One place to haunt: Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites' pop-up. The Lexington chef got a shout-out from Lakshmi and judge Tom Colicchio in a piece in Food&Wine.
