Busy Jordan Smith Christmas includes PBS special, album

This time last year, Harlan County’s Jordan Smith was cruising toward victory on Season 9 of “The Voice” with an album’s-worth of chart-topping hits including the Mark Lowry-Buddy Greene Christmas classic “Mary, Did You Know?”
This holiday season, Smith is all over the place, including a tour with Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith; a new Christmas album, “’Tis the Season”; and a PBS special of the same name, which premieres at 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, on KET.
The PBS special was filmed on the Evergreen Stage at Diadan Studios in Burbank, California, and features David Foster, the Grammy-winning artist who produced the Christmas album and Smith’s debut, “Something Beautiful,” which was released in March. The album includes classics such as “Silent Night,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” and “O Holy Night,” featuring the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Many expected Smith would uncork the seasonal powerhouse during “Voice” competition, but he opted for “Mary” instead. He did return to “The Voice” in November for a performance of “O Holy Night.”
While all of this recorded material is being shared, Smith is on the road with Christian music icons Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith on a holiday tour.
Here’s the lineup for additional airings of the PBS special on KET stations:
4 p.m. Dec. 8, KET2
9 p.m. Dec. 23, KETKY
4 a.m. Dec. 24, KETKY
Noon Dec. 24, KETKY
8 p.m. Dec. 24, KET
8 p.m. Dec. 25, KETKY
Follow Rich Copley on Facebook and Twitter, @copiousnotes.
Comments