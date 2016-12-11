Laura Bell Bundy on ‘Fuller House,’ in new movie tonight

Laura Bell Bundy was something of a surprise to D.J. Tanner when she showed up as Joey’s wife on the Thanksgiving episode of the second season of “Fuller House,” which was released on Netflix Friday.
Naturally, her Ginger Gladstone being a perfect personality match for David Coulier’s goofy Joey Gladstone, neither RSVP’d.
The Gladstones, including four beastly children, show up for the holiday dinner at the “Full House” house now occupied by D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Kimmy (Andrea Barber), along with the other two original paternal figures Jesse (John Stamos, who does not age) and Danny (Bob Saget), in the throes of a monster midlife crisis.
Bundy was ecstatic about the part on Instagram:
Well, the cat is finally out of the bag! I am Joey Gladstones wife on #fullerhouse on @netflix. It was my favorite show growing up. Happy to be party of the family and the history of this show! Also, it's a trip to play a mother of 4 adorable singing children including @kingston_foster & @nikc990813 #stagemom
Some websites had fun with the idea of perpetual man-child Joey getting married, Bustle writing: “… the actor portraying his beau, Laura Bell Bundy, is so out of his league.”
With a lot to get to in the Thanksgiving episode, Bundy only has a few scenes, but makes the most of them, appearing in a poof (Ginger is a magician) and sharing a joke with Joey.
That’s not the only new Bundy this weekend. The Lexington native has a movie premiering on UP TV at 7 tonight (Dec. 11). In “Season’s Greetings,” Bundy plays a greeting card editor who butts heads with the company’s new owner, played by Casey Manderson. Bundy’s Darcy is something of a free spirit to Manderson’s straight-laced CEO Will, and the role appears to have given her a lot of shots at physical comedy, as she describes in a promotional video.
UP is one of those stations that often prompts readers to ask, “Where can I find it?,” when we write about them. It is listed at channel 160 and 820 on Time Warner (I get it at 820), 188 on DISH Network and 338 on DIRECTV.
Follow Rich Copley on Facebook and Twitter, @copiousnotes.
Comments