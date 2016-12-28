Nominees for the 2017 Lexington Music Awards are out

The nominees for the third annual Lexington Music Awards have been announced with some additional categories and modifications to the nominating process.
Chief among the category additions is album of the year, recognizing a very active recording scene in Lexington. Also, while nominees were selected by popular vote, each category includes a nominee from a professional panel, and there is a critic’s pick award.
The awards will be handed out at 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center.
PERFORMANCE:
Female vocalist: Beth Mankel, Rachel Crowe, Lissy Taylor, Gail Wynters
Male vocalist: Randy Warner, Deven Roberts, Shawn Hatchell, Corey Cross
Drummer: Rick Warner, Jeff Frohlich, Ryan McQuerry, Robby Conseza
Guitarist: Todd Striklin, Cliff Jones, Zach Lafferty, Ben Lacy
Bassist: Roddy Puckett, Robert Trott, Steve Nall, Danny Cecil
Keyboardist: Palmer Tolly, Raleigh Dailey, Beth Mankel, Lucas Hippe
Wind/brass: Miles Osland, Paul Osbourne, Kenny Henry, ToniMarie Marchioni
Strings: Maggie Lander, Jesse Wells, Arthur Hancock, Ben Sollee
SPECIAL:
Song of the year: "Country Girl" The Wooks, "Back to You" Ray & Whitney, "Don't Tread on Me" Wild Card, "Kentucky Bound" Greg Austin
Album of the year: "Little Circles" The Wooks, "Legend of Lavinia Fisher" All The Little Pieces, "Postcards to Myself" Eric Bolander, "Heavy Makes You Happy" Warren Byrom
Community Service: EaLoud, Songwriter's Round (Twisted Cork), Devine Carama (Believing in Forever), WUKY
Critic's Choice Award: University of Kentucky's Wildcat Pep/Marching Band, Robby Cosenza, The Bats
STYLE:
Folk: Tyler Childers, Ray Adams, Whitney Acke, Michael Johnathon
Blues: Tee Dee Young, Ronn Crowder, Rachel Crowe, Nick Stump
Classical: Lexington Philharmonic, Beth Mankel, Yoonie Choi, Lexington Singers
Country: Avery Crabtree, The Wooks, Taylor Hughes, Greg Austin
Funk/Reggae: Dublove Reggae Band, Driftwood Gypsy, Prime Cut, DeBraun Thomas Trio
Hip-hop: Hybrid-the-Rapper, Devine Carama, Cream Enetrprises, Fredd C
Jazz: Miles Osland, Soljam, Young at Heart, Raleigh Dailey
Pop: Lissy Taylor, Beth Mankel, Rhyan Sinclair, Ben Sollee
Rock: Grimsley Rose, Bent Penny Band, Graveyard Romeos, Radio 80
Singer-songwriter: Taylor Hughes, Lissy Taylor, Tyler Childers, Warren Byrom
Cover Band: Graveyard Romeos, Bent Penny Band, Lexington Lab Band, Rebel Without a Cause
INDUSTRY:
Venue: Twisted Cork, The Burl, Austin City Saloon, Willie's
Store: Willcutt Guitars, Willis Music, Doo Wop Shop, Don Wilson Music
Company: CD Central, Pops Resale, Cream Enterprises, The Album
Studio: Sneak Attack (Jason Groves), Charlie's Tone Lab (Michael Vandermark), Long Island Recording (Steve Nall), Third Sky Studio (Richard Easterling)
Educator: Rob Rawlings (BCHS), Beth Mankel (Studio 88), Sara Holroyd (UK), Bill Kite (HCHS)
Live sound: Wallace "Gator" Harrison, Matthew Florez, James Rutledge, Phillip Osbourne
DJ: Kenny Cummings, Max Corona, Deadair Dennis, Jay Alexander
Gear Repair: RS Guitarsworks, Willcutt Guitars, Hurst Music, Audio Electronics
Lifetime Achievement
(5 winners will be chosen)
Larry Redmon
