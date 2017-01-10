Kentuckians Cage the Elephant, Sturgill Simpson on late night this week

“Saturday Night Live” seems to like starting the year with Kentuckians. For the third time in the past five seasons, the first post-holiday episode has featured a Kentuckian among its guests.
In 2013, it was Louisville’s Jennifer Lawrence, at the height of her “Hunger Games” run, hosting. Last season, it was the white-hot pride of Johnson County, Chris Stapleton as musical guest with “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens” star Adam Driver as host. Once again, this Saturday night, it will be a “Star Wars”-Kentucky combo as Versailles-raised Sturgill Simpson is the musical guest with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” star Felicity Jones hosting.
Simpson is still enjoying critical acclaim for his spring release “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” which is nominated for the Grammy Award for album of the year.
But Simpson is not the only Kentucky artist on late night this week.
Tuesday, Bowling Green’s Cage the Elephant is on CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The band is playing the show before hopping the pond for some upcoming dates in Europe supporting its late 2015 album “Tell Me I’m Pretty.” Cage has not played “The Late Show” since Colbert took over, but David Letterman gave the band effusive praise when it played the show under his watch in 2013. Cage also hit CBS’ “Late, Late Show with James Corden” right before “Tell Me I’m Pretty” dropped in December 2015.
