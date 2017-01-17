Con Brio, Lydia Loveless, Marcus King Band top 2017 Moonshiner’s Ball lineup

The lineup is out for the fourth annual Moonshiner’s Ball, and the first that will be held at Red Lick Valley in Irvine, May 19 to 21.
Con Brio, Lydia Loveless and The Marcus King Band top a bill that includes Margaret Glaspy, Vandaveer, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Blackfoot Gypsies. The festival, hosted by the Blind Corn Liquor Pickers, of course has a heavy dose of local and regional talent, in addition to the national acts. Among the home favorites on the card are The Wooks, Johnny Conqueroo, Louisville’s Nellie Pearl, Cincinnati’s Dawg Yawp, and regional songwriting master Tyler Childers.
Rounding out the initial lineup are Golden Dawn Arkestra out of Texas, magic pipe master That 1 Guy, Asheville’s Jon Stickley Trio, and bluegrass out of Montana via The Lil Smokies.
Moonshiner’s announced it was moving from Homegrown Hideaways near Berea to Jenkins Family Farm in the Red Lick Valley in November.
“We have inched closer and closer to capacity for the last two years,” festival organizer Travis Young said to LexGo’s Walter Tunis. “Last year, I think we probably would have sold it out if it hadn’t been for really bad weather. So we’ve had our eye out for a place that would allow us to grow. This year, we’ll be pushing the lineup to where we’re going to need a little more space.”
Ticket sales for single days and the weekend, camping reservations and vendor registration are all open now. Stay tuned for additional band announcements.
Follow Rich Copley on Facebook and Twitter, @copiousnotes.
Comments