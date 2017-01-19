Miguel Ferrer’s performances and life marked with a quiet, quirky dignity

I became a Miguel Ferrer fan well before I moved to Kentucky or knew that he was Jose Ferrer and Rosemary Clooney’s son.
It was – as I suspect was the case with many – his portrayal of Albert Rosenfield, an FBI forensics expert in the landmark series “Twin Peaks” that put me in his corner. Albert was an official from the big city who did not suffer small towns, like Twin Peaks, or any incompetence gladly. His brusque manner quickly made him one of the many eclectic characters on the show.
But then he had this scene.
Sherriff Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean) had about enough of Albert’s blithe condescension, and grabbed the agent by the collar. Albert explained himself, calmly:
“While I will admit to a certain cynicism, the fact is that I am a naysayer and hatchetman in the fight against violence. I pride myself in taking a punch and I'll gladly take another because I choose to live my life in the company of Gandhi and King. My concerns are global. I reject absolutely revenge, aggression, and retaliation. The foundation of such a method... is love. I love you Sheriff Truman.”
And it made sense. It was as if that particular ethos had been simmering under Ferrer’s performance up until that moment. We knew why we liked Albert and continued to like him as the show played out, and paid attention to projects Ferrer showed up in. While he came from Hollywood royalty, Ferrer charted his own, distinct career path.
Ferrer, who died Thursday after a battle with cancer, was an actor who carried with him a quiet dignity that showed in most of his performances, including his last signature role as assistant director Owen Granger, a by-the-book boss who can subtly look the other way on “NCIS: Los Angeles.” While I am far from as ardent an “NCIS: LA” fan as I am a “Twin Peaks” fan, if I stumbled on an episode with Ferrer, that was the excuse to stay with it.
And it was always a thrill when he would show up in things, as reliable a supporting player as you could find, in films like “The Manchurian Candidate” (2004), “Traffic” (2000), and many, many TV series. Of course, there was his villainous role in “RoboCop” (1987) and Jill Hennessey’s boss in “Crossing Jordan” (2001-2007).
Moving to Kentucky and learning he was part of the Clooney family was simply icing on this fan’s cake.
I did get to meet Ferrer – as we get to meet many stars here in the Bluegrass State – when he came to the Kentucky Derby. While you don’t know what to expect from many stars, Ferrer was what I expected from his on-screen persona and having talked with members of his family over the years, including his mother and cousin George: affable, respectful, not too close, but a very pleasant experience.
George Clooney issued a statement on the passing of his cousin, saying in part, “Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day ... pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”
While Ferrer is gone, like many stars, he leaves behind unseen business, and we will have a chance to watch him again as Albert in the return of “Twin Peaks,” later this year. It will just be a bit more bittersweet than we anticipated.
