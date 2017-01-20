Actor Viola Davis coming to speak at the University of Kentucky

Viola Davis, fresh off a Golden Globe-award winning performance in “Fences,” is coming to the University of Kentucky. She’ll speak at 8 p.m. March 2 at the Singletary Center for the Arts.
By the time she gets here, she might have an Oscar for the same performance as Rose, a role for which she won a 2010 Tony Award in the Broadway production of the August Wilson play.
To many viewers, Davis is best known for her role as Annalise Keating in the ABC series “How to Get Away with Murder.” In 21 years since appearing in “The Substance of Fire,” Davis has rolled up a long and distinguished screen and stage résumé, including her first Tony Award for Wilson’s “King Hedley II,” her first Academy Award nomination for “Doubt” (2008), her second for “The Help” (2011) and she won the Emmy for best actress in a drama series in 2015 for “How to Get Away with Murder.”
According to a news release from UK, “She will discuss her career and how overcoming adversities and preconceived restrictions have all contributed to reinforcing her abilities as an artist and becoming a stronger woman.” Her talk is being presented by the UK Student Activities Board.
Tickets are free for UK students with ID and will be available starting Jan. 27 at the Singletary Center for the Arts ticket office. Tickets to the general public will be $10 and available starting Feb. 2 and will be available to UK faculty and staff for free on the same date.
