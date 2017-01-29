Copious Notes

The Wooks lead Lexington Music Awards with three wins

By Rich Copley

The Wooks’ big year continued Sunday night as the contemporary bluegrass group took three honors at the third annual Lexington Music Awards, including album of the year, song of the year and best bluegrass/country band.

There were four two-award winners as well: Tyler Childers, who won for best American/folk artist and best singer-songwriter; Gail Wynters, who won for best female vocalist and also took a previously-announced lifetime achievement award; Miles Osland who won for best jazz/Latin/big band/world act and best wind/brass player; and Wilcutt Guitars, which won for best music store (instruments) and best instrument repair/builders/customization.

The two-hour ceremony at the Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center was emceed by Bill Meck and Angie Beavin of WLEX-TV and featured a number of performances, including Avery Crabtree’s blues-soaked rendition of the country classic “Tennessee Whiskey,” the UK-based Sara Holroyd Singers and the Apotheosis Percussion Duo.

Formed just a few years ago, The Wooks have enjoyed a quick rise regionally and nationally, notably taking top honors last summer at the Rockygrass Festival in Colorado. The band’s debut album, “Little Circles,” came out in the summer and features guitarist CJ Cain’s “County Girl,” which won song of the year. As the band accepted the bluegrass/country band award, frontman and banjo player Arthur Hancock thanked the crowd for “supporting hillbilly music.”

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Album of the year: “Little Circles,” The Wooks

Song of the year: “County Girl,” The Wooks

Critic’s choice award: University of Kentucky Wildcat Marching Band

Community service: WUKY-FM

Best female vocalist: Gail Wynters

Best male vocalist: Corey Cross

Best drummer/percussionist: Ryan McQuerry

Best guitarist: Ben Lacy

Best bassist: Robert Trott

Best keyboardist: Raleigh Dailey

Best wind/brass: Miles Osland

Best strings: Maggie Lander

Best American/folk act: Tyler Childers

Best blues act: Tee Dee Young

Best classical act: Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra

Best country/bluegrass act: The Wooks

Best funk/R&B/reggae act: Driftwood Gypsy

Best hip-hop/rap act: Hybrid-the-rapper

Best jazz/Latin/big band/world act: Miles Osland

Best pop act: Rhyan Sinclair

Best rock act: Bent Penny Band

Best singer-songwriter: Tyler Childers

Best cover band/variety act: Lexington Lab Band

Best live music venue: Willie’s Locally Known

Best music store (instruments): Wilcutt Guitars

Best music company: CD Central

Best recording studio/producer/engineer: Sneak Attack (Jason Groves)

Jay Flippin Music Educator Award: Beth Dean Mankel

Best live sound technician: Matthew Florez

Best DJ (radio): Kenny Cummings

Best instrument repair/builders/customization: Wilcutt Guitars

