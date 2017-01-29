The Wooks lead Lexington Music Awards with three wins

The Wooks walked away with three awards at the third annual Lexington Music Awards, including song of the year and album of the year. The group also won best country/bluegrass artist.
The Wooks accepted the award for best country/bluegrass act. The group later won for best song, "County Girl," and best album, "Little Circles."
The Twiggenburys returned as the house band for the Lexington Music Awards.
David McLean is the founder and producer of the Lexington Music Awards.
Jessie Laine Powell sang the national anthem.
Rayul and Hallelujah the Don participated in the hip hop summit.
Devine Carama and Hallelujah the Don participated in the hip hop summit.
Angie Beavin and Bill Meck of WLEX-TV emceed the Lexington Music Awards.
Beth Dean Mankel won the Jay Flippin Music Educator Award.
Kenny Cummings won best radio DJ.
The Osland Dailey Jazztet performed. Pianist Raleigh Dailey and saxophonist Miles Osland later won the awards in their respective instrument categories.
Pianist Raleigh Dailey performed with the Osland/Dailey Jazztet. He later won the award for best keyboard player.
Saxophonist Miles Osland performed with the Osland Dailey Jazztet. He later won the award for best wind/brass player.
Beth Dean Mankel performed. She also won the Jay Flippin Music Educator Award.
Tyler Childers accepted the award for best American/folk artist. He also won best singer-songwriter.
Tee Dee Young accepted the award for best blues artist.
Driftwood Gypsy won the award for best funk/R&B/reggae act.
Hybrid-the-Rapper accepted the award for best hip hop artist. In his speech, he remembered a friend from Frankfort who recently died.
Max Corona was one of the presenters at the Lexington Music Awards.
Rhyan Sinclair won best pop artist at the Lexington Music Awards.
The Bent Penny Band won best rock act.
The Lexington Lab Band won best cover/variety band.
Apotheosis Percussion Duo performed.
Avery Crabtree performed "Tennessee Whiskey."
Gail Wynters accepted the award for best female vocalist. She was also honored with a lifetime achievement award.
Robert Trott accepted the award for best bass player.
Raleigh Dailey was honored as best keyboard player.
The Sara Holroyd Singers performed.
The Twiggenburys performed songs by artists who died in the past year, including Prince, George Michael and Leonard Cohen.
DeBraun Thomas accepted the community service award for WUKY-FM.
Recently retired WUKY-FM host Nick Lawrence accepted his lifetime achievement award.
Gail Wynters accepted her lifetime achievement award. She was also honored as best female vocalist.
