Lexington’s The Wooks open Bluegrass Museum benefit series

The International Bluegrass Music Museum in Owensboro has announced Lexington’s The Wooks will open its spring benefit concert series Feb. 17.
That will put the quintet, which just picked up three Lexington Music Awards on Sunday, in pretty good company as Punch Brother Noam Pikelny will close the series with a show on April 28, and there are some mighty fine artists in between.
Here’s the lineup for the series:
Feb. 17: The Wooks, the Lexington-based act that describes itself as “real Kentucky rhythm and bluegrass,” won the band competition at last summer’s prestigious Rockygrass Festival in Colorado and released its debut album, “Little Circles.”
March 2: Compton & Newberry is the duo of mandolin master Mike Compton and guitar and banjo player Joe Newberry, both well-traveled bluegrass practitioners.
March 17: High Fidelity is a bluegrass quartet out of Nashville that formed in 2014 and, like The Wooks, quickly made a mark winning first place in the International Band Championship at the 40th Annual Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America Awards. (“High Fidelity” is also a great novel by Nick Hornby, but that’s another story.)
March 23: Danny Paisley & the Southern Grass boasts the voice of reigning International Bluegrass Music Association male vocalist of the year Danny Paisley.
April 14: Mandolin player Jenni Lyn Gardner has been a member of several distinguished bands including IBMA winner and Grammy-nominated Della Mae and IBMA winners The Daughters of Bluegrass. She has a solo album, “Burn Another Candle,” due this year.
April 28: Banjo master Noam Pikelny has four solo albums to his name, but may be best known as a member of The Punch Brothers. These days, he can also be frequently heard on “A Prairie Home Companion,” now hosted by fellow Punch Brother Chris Thile.
Series tickets are available for $125, and the capacity is just 120 people. All shows begin at 7 p.m. central time.
Money raised from the concert series will benefit the museum, which aims to preserve and honor the legacy of bluegrass music. For more information visit Bluegrassmuseum.org or call 270-926-7891.
Associated Press reports contributed to this story.
Follow Rich Copley on Facebook and Twitter, @copiousnotes.
Comments