Forecastle Festival adds Sturgill Simpson, others, to 2017 lineup

Sturgill Simpson has been added to the lineup for the 2017 Forecastle Festival, making the event even more Kentucky.
Forecastle already boasts Bowling Green’s Cage the Elephant as one of its marquee acts, along with LCD Soundsystem, Weezer and Odesza. Jackson-born and Versailles-raised Simpson was announced Tuesday morning along with more than a dozen other artists, including Phantogram, Spoon, Capital Cities, Tycho, Real Estate, What So Not, K.Flay, Whitney and Classixx.
Simpson last played Forecastle in 2015, then riding on the success of his breakthrough album “Metamodern Sounds in Country Music.” He returns as a Grammy nominee for album of the year and best country album for “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” which landed him on the “Saturday Night Live” stage earlier this month for a head-turning performance. Daily lineups have not been announced for Forecastle, but if you go by the “font size” metric of festival billing, Simpson will be playing very late one day. Forecastle is July 14 to 16 at Louisville’s Waterfront Park.
Weekend passes are on sale now, starting at $149.50.
Here is the complete, current lineup:
LCD Soundsystem
Weezer
Odesza
Sturgill Simpson
Cage the Elephant
PJ Harvey
Run the Jewels
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
Phantogram
GRiZ
Spoon
Capital Cities
X Ambassadors
Vince Staples
NEEDTOBREATHE
Tycho
Conor Oberst
Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires
Teddy Abrams & Friends
Modern Baseball
Real Estate
Cashmere Cat
STRFKR
Judah and the Lion
Foxygen
K.Flay
What So Not
Waka Flocka Flame
Whitney
Classixx
Twin Limb
Joseph
LANY
Rayland Baxter
Giraffage
Ekali
JD McPherson
COIN
John Moreland
Chicano Batman
Lucy Dacus
Beach Slang
Kaiydo
Mondo Cozmo
Mandolin Orange
Adia Victoria
The Shelters
Aaron Lee Tasjan
Big Thief
Jack Harlow
Ages and Ages
Pell
Quiet Hollers
Farro
Jaye Jayle
Jeffrey James
Oyster Kids
*repeat repeat
Comments