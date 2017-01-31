Copious Notes

January 31, 2017 12:02 PM

Forecastle Festival adds Sturgill Simpson, others, to 2017 lineup

Copious Notes

Rich Copley reports on the rich local entertainment scene and area entertainers

By Rich Copley

rcopley@herald-leader.com

Sturgill Simpson has been added to the lineup for the 2017 Forecastle Festival, making the event even more Kentucky.

Forecastle already boasts Bowling Green’s Cage the Elephant as one of its marquee acts, along with LCD Soundsystem, Weezer and Odesza. Jackson-born and Versailles-raised Simpson was announced Tuesday morning along with more than a dozen other artists, including Phantogram, Spoon, Capital Cities, Tycho, Real Estate, What So Not, K.Flay, Whitney and Classixx.

Simpson last played Forecastle in 2015, then riding on the success of his breakthrough album “Metamodern Sounds in Country Music.” He returns as a Grammy nominee for album of the year and best country album for “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” which landed him on the “Saturday Night Live” stage earlier this month for a head-turning performance. Daily lineups have not been announced for Forecastle, but if you go by the “font size” metric of festival billing, Simpson will be playing very late one day. Forecastle is July 14 to 16 at Louisville’s Waterfront Park.

Weekend passes are on sale now, starting at $149.50.

Here is the complete, current lineup:

LCD Soundsystem

Weezer

Odesza

Sturgill Simpson

Cage the Elephant

PJ Harvey

Run the Jewels

Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Phantogram

GRiZ

Spoon

Capital Cities

X Ambassadors

Vince Staples

NEEDTOBREATHE

Tycho

Conor Oberst

Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires

Teddy Abrams & Friends

Modern Baseball

Real Estate

Cashmere Cat

STRFKR

Judah and the Lion

Foxygen

K.Flay

What So Not

Waka Flocka Flame

Whitney

Classixx

Twin Limb

Joseph

LANY

Rayland Baxter

Giraffage

Ekali

JD McPherson

COIN

John Moreland

Chicano Batman

Lucy Dacus

Beach Slang

Kaiydo

Mondo Cozmo

Mandolin Orange

Adia Victoria

The Shelters

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Big Thief

Jack Harlow

Ages and Ages

Pell

Quiet Hollers

Farro

Jaye Jayle

Jeffrey James

Oyster Kids

*repeat repeat

Related content

Copious Notes

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Calling all chocoholics! LexGo has found the spot for you

View more video

Entertainment Videos