‘Hamilton’ coming to Cincinnati, but it’s complicated

The blockbuster Broadway musical “Hamilton” is coming to the Cincinnati Broadway series, but not until its 2018-19 season, though you have to buy tickets to the series 2017-18 season to have first crack at “Hamilton” tickets.
Following its award-winning success on Broadway, the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical is starting to move out into the country with a sit-down production in Chicago and a major city tour opening in San Francisco in March for multi-month stands there, Los Angeles, Houston and other markets. For 2017-18, it is scheduled in cities such as Atlanta, Boston and Cleveland. No Louisville “Hamilton” engagement has been announced, yet.
Specific dates for the Cincinnati stand have not been announced, as the 2017-18 season was just posted. And it is a good season, led by the recent Broadway hits “School of Rock” and “Waitress” and the family favorite “Aladdin.” Six show packages start at $175, and all performances are at Cincinnati’s Aronoff Center for the Arts.
Announcing blockbuster shows way ahead of their engagements and giving priority to season subscribers is fairly common in larger city Broadway series, as it has happened recently with shows like “The Book of Mormon,” which coincidentally is on next year’s Cincinnati Broadway season and ironically is not part of the season subscription package. It is common for arts series, even in Lexington, to give priority to current subscribers.
