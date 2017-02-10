In Grammy race, Beyoncé and Sturgill Simpson are more alike than different

1:43 Hoover and Stivers respond to Bevin's call for tax overhaul Pause

0:48 Gas leak closes part of Old Vine; 'quite high' concentrations detected underground

17:06 Trump's full inaugural speech

0:56 Bam Adebayo: We should have closed out on some dudes

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

5:55 Valentine's Day is coming, and the LexGo Eat team has some ideas for where to celebrate

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy

1:03 UK students march against immigration ban