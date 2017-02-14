Sturgill Simpson’s Grammy moments and another local winner

Video is out now of Sturgill Simpson’s big Grammy Awards moments: his prime time performance of “All Around You” with the Dap Kings — which also turned out to be a nice tribute to the late Sharon Jones — and his acceptance speech for best country album, which took place in the Sunday afternoon ceremony.
We also wanted to mention a Lexington winner we missed: Jazz violinist Zach Brock is part of Snarky Puppy, which won the Grammy for best contemporary instrumental album for “Culcha Vulcha.” It is the third Grammy for the group, which won in 2014 for best R&B performance and best contemporary instrumental album in 2016. We don’t have video on that, but here’s the album:
And finally, Bowling Green’s Cage the Elephant won best rock album for “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” which was also handed out in the afternoon.
And now, we will move on (Beyonce was robbed).
