Lexington musician Sydney Cubit finalist in CMT songwriting contest

Lexinton’s Sydney Cubit is one of 11 finalists in the Nashville Songwriters Association Song Contest at CMT.com for her breakup ballad “At the Bottom.”
Potenial prizes in the fan-voted competition include a mentoring session with Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum fame, $5,000 and a one-year, single-song contract with Round Hill Music. Voting runs through Tuesday, February 28.
Cubit’s early experiences singing and songwriting were in Lexington, recording an EP, making a run on Season 7 of “The Voice,” and receiving honors such as the National Association of Country Music International’s most promising new songwriter and best pop artist at the 2015 Lexington Music Awards. After graduating from Henry Clay High School, she moved to Nashville, where she has been working on launching her career.
Needless to say, a mentorship with Charles Kelley and a writing contract could help, not to mention $5K. At the beginning of the weekend, with four days to go, Cubit was one of two competitors listed atop the contest with 2.4K votes.
