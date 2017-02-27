Copious Notes

February 27, 2017 3:07 PM

Dawes, Old 97’s top lineup at Somerset’s Master Musicians Festival

By Rich Copley

Dawes will top the lineup at the 24th annual Master Musicians Festival July 7 and 8 at Festival Field on the campus of Somerset Community College.

Joining the folk-rockers, whose latest album is encouragingly titled “We’re All Going to Die,” will be Blackberry Smoke, who recently headlined at Manchester Music Hall. In a news release, festival president Tiffany Bourne said Smoke has been the most requested band by festival goers. While they close out the fest on the 8th, the opening-night lineup is topped by the Old 97’s, whose lastest “Graveyard Whistling” (such encouraging titles) dropped last week.

Other highlights of the lineup include white-hot singer and songwriter Parker Millsap, Canadian star Colter Wall and one of Lexington’s hottest exports, The Wooks.

Here are the full lineups:

July 7

The Old 97’s

Colter Wall

The Wooks

Roanoke

Frontier

July 8

Dawes

Blackberry Smoke

Parker Millsap

Shannon McNally

Roots of a Rebellion

The Rooster’s Crow

The Local Honeys

Burn Hislope

Tickets are on sale for $20 July 7 only, $40 July 8 through May 31, and $45 for a weekend pass through March 31.

