Ed Sheeran set for late summer show at Louisville’s Yum Center

Louisville’s KFC Yum Center is stating out loud that Ed Sheeran is headed to the arena on Sept. 7.
Sheeran is white hot at the moment with Friday’s release of his new album, “÷,” and a tres cool Grammy Awards performance of “Shape of You” that gave viewers a bird’s-eye-view of his sonic magic. Sheeran has Grammy awards for his already-iconic 2014 hit “Thinking Out Loud,” which earned honors for song of the year and best pop solo performance.
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 Yum Center show are $39.50 to $89.50 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. March 7.
