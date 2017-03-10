KET showing American Spiritual Ensemble concert Sunday

The American Spiritual Ensemble will be on KET Sunday evening in a concert recorded last year at Lexington’s First Presbyterian Church.
Led by University of Kentucky Opera Theatre director Everett McCorvey, the American Spiritual Ensemble is a group of professional singers from across the country dedicated to preserving and performing spirituals, songs that originated during slavery, and music that reflects the spiritual heritage. The group’s Lexington appearances during its early winter tours are always popular events.
The 6 p.m. showing will be during KET’s TeleFund 2017 fundraising drive. Viewers who give to KET during that showing or a follow-up airing at 5 p.m. March 18 on KET2 will receive a 25-song DVD of the full concert.
