Louis Zoellar Bickett’s ‘Archive’ on exhibit in New York

Lexington artist Louis Zoellar Bickett’s work is being exhibited through April 15 at the Andrew Edlin Gallery in New York City.
The major-city exhibition comes on the heels of a fall, multi-venue celebration of Bickett’s work in Lexington. “The Archive Louis Zoellar Bickett” presents the artist’s collection of meticulously labeled personal effects and minutiae that is well-known in Lexington art circles, and is now gaining a wider audience.
“It’s all strange and sweet and mysterious, an immersive sculpture in flux that just happens to be someone’s life,” critic Scott Indrisek wrote in the New York Observer, profiling the collection that has been growing since 1972.
The exhibit is similar to shows in Lexington last fall, particularly at the University of Kentucky Art Museum and Institute 193, the latter founded by Philip March Jones, who is director of the Andrew Edlin Gallery.
Bickett, also well known to Lexington diners as a longtime waiter at the now-closed a la Lucie restaurant, is living with Lou Gehrig’s disease and has moved from his longtime High Street home which housed “The Archive” to a one-story residence in Ashland Park. While his mobility has declined, his work seems to be finding its way into numerous new places.
