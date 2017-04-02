2017 Academy of Country Music Awards live blog

Nick Carter, from left, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson, of Backstreet Boys, arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jordan Strauss
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Dave Haywood, from left, Hillary Scott, and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
Maren Morris arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
Luke Bryan arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
Jason Aldean arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
Sam Hunt arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
Anderson East, left, and Miranda Lambert arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
Brian Kelley, center left, and Tyler Hubbard, center right, of Florida Georgia Line, and Brittney Marie Cole, left, and Hayley Stommel arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
Thomas Rhett, left, and Lauren Gregory arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
Luke Bryan, right, and Caroline Boyer arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
Lauren Daigle, left, and Reba McEntire arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
Nicole Kidman, left, and Keith Urban arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
Nicole Kidman, left, is kissed by Keith Urban at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
Jon Pardi arrives at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Jordan Strauss
Invision/AP
