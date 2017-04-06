Chris Stapleton announces two new albums for 2017

Kentuckian Chris Stapleton, who stunned the country music world when his 2015 solo debut swept awards and topped the charts, has announced two follow-up albums for this year.
Mercury Records Nashville released a statement this morning that “From A Room: Volume 1” will come out May 5, with “Volume 2” due later in the year. The album finds Stapleton, who hails from Johnson County, once again working with producer Dave Cobb, and the title(s) refers to Nashville’s RCA Studio A, a storied space that Cobb now oversees and where the album was recorded over the winter. Other personnel on the album are identical to the band on “Traveller,” the aforementioned stunning debut: Stapleton’s wife Morgane Stapleton on harmony vocals, Morehead bassist J.T. Cure, drummer Derek Mixon, harmonica player Mickey Raphael, pedal steel player Robby Turner and keyboardist Mike Webb.
Cobb has also worked with Kentucky artists Sturgill Simpson and Wheeler Walker Jr.
The album will feature “Second One to Know,” a scorching, bluesy number Stapleton premiered Sunday night at the Academy of Country Music Awards. It also includes the Willie Nelson classic “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning” by Gary P. Nunn and Donna Sioux Farar.
Here’s a taste of “Second One”:
And here’s the complete track listing, from Mercury Nashville:
1. Broken Halos (Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson)
2. Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning (Gary P. Nunn and Donna Sioux Farar)
3. Second One To Know (Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson)
4. Up To No Good Livin’ (Chris Stapleton and Casey Beathard)
5. Either Way (Chris Stapleton, Tim James and Kendall Marvel)
6. I Was Wrong (Chris Stapleton and Craig Wiseman)
7. Without Your Love (Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson)
8. Them Stems (Chris Stapleton, Jimmy Stewart and Shawn Camp)
9. Death Row (Chris Stapleton and Mike Henderson)
Stapleton is hitting the road for for his “All American Road Show” tour, this summer, which includes two sold out shows April 21 and 22 at the East Kentucky Expo Center in Pikeville and a June 16 date at Cincinnati’s Riverbend.
