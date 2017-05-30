Sturgill Simpson, shown earlier this month at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tenn., will open three shows for Guns N’ Roses in August.
Sturgill Simpson, shown earlier this month at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tenn., will open three shows for Guns N’ Roses in August. Laura Roberts Invision/AP
Sturgill Simpson, shown earlier this month at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tenn., will open three shows for Guns N’ Roses in August. Laura Roberts Invision/AP
Copious Notes

Copious Notes

Rich Copley reports on the rich local entertainment scene and area entertainers

Copious Notes

May 30, 2017 11:43 AM

Sturgill Simpson will open three Guns N’ Roses stadium shows

By Rich Copley

rcopley@herald-leader.com

If you thought Sturgill Simpson covering Nirvana was an interesting move, dig this: the Kentucky country artist will open three shows for Gun N’ Roses in August.

Simpson, who will also be playing Louisville’s Forecastle Festival July 15, will start his brief run with the iconic rockers at Denver’s Mile High Stadium Aug. 2 and wind up at Miami’s Marlins’ Park Aug. 8. In between will be the closest stop to Kentucky: Aug. 5 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Simpson is still riding on the success of his Spring 2016 release, “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” which was a Grammy nominee for album of the year and won the Grammy for best country album. While the Jackson-born, Versailles-raised artist can’t get a spin on mainstream country radio — and has had his differences with the Nashville establishment — he has gained critical acclaim and and an enthusiastic audience in the Americana and roots music worlds. And we refer anyone who questions his ability to fire up a GN’R crowd to his January performance of “Call to Arms” on “Saturday Night Live.”

Like the Nirvana cover, this should work.

Follow Rich Copley on Facebook and Twitter, @copiousnotes.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Churchill Downs moves high-tech jobs to Louisville without state incentives

Churchill Downs moves high-tech jobs to Louisville without state incentives 1:43

Churchill Downs moves high-tech jobs to Louisville without state incentives
Gov. Bevin on Herald-Leader building vandalism 0:54

Gov. Bevin on Herald-Leader building vandalism
Camp Nelson Memorial Day observance 1:48

Camp Nelson Memorial Day observance

View More Video

Entertainment Videos