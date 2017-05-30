Sturgill Simpson will open three Guns N’ Roses stadium shows

If you thought Sturgill Simpson covering Nirvana was an interesting move, dig this: the Kentucky country artist will open three shows for Gun N’ Roses in August.
Simpson, who will also be playing Louisville’s Forecastle Festival July 15, will start his brief run with the iconic rockers at Denver’s Mile High Stadium Aug. 2 and wind up at Miami’s Marlins’ Park Aug. 8. In between will be the closest stop to Kentucky: Aug. 5 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Simpson is still riding on the success of his Spring 2016 release, “A Sailor’s Guide to Earth,” which was a Grammy nominee for album of the year and won the Grammy for best country album. While the Jackson-born, Versailles-raised artist can’t get a spin on mainstream country radio — and has had his differences with the Nashville establishment — he has gained critical acclaim and and an enthusiastic audience in the Americana and roots music worlds. And we refer anyone who questions his ability to fire up a GN’R crowd to his January performance of “Call to Arms” on “Saturday Night Live.”
Like the Nirvana cover, this should work.
