Laura Bell Bundy gets married at Santa Anita

Actress, singer and Lexington native Laura Bell Bundy married TBS executive Thom Hinkle Saturday in a ceremony at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.
People magazine’s website reported that Bundy and Hinkle had a country-themed wedding at the storied race track and she wore a “Sherri Hill gown that featured all-over lace, beading along the bodice, a strapless sweetheart neckline and a long, elegant mermaid-style train.”
Laura Bell Bundy Is Married! Get All the Details on Her Custom Sherri Hill Wedding Dress https://t.co/m7uMx0iTmO— People Magazine (@people) June 4, 2017
In a December 31, 2015 engagement post on Instagram, Bundy detailed her and Hinkle’s relationship, at one point noting, “it's his thoughtfulness, massively generous heart & the fact he switched from Scotch to KY Bourbon that has kept me falling in love with him more everyday.”
Four years ago I met this amazing man @thomhinkle. Initially, it was his biting wit, charm & beating me at Dance Dance revolution at Jerry's Deli that swept me off my feet, but it's his thoughtfulness, massively generous heart & the fact he switched from Scotch to KY Bourbon that has kept me falling in love with him more everyday. That's not some romantic exaggeration for the sake of posting this either. It's the truth. The Bourbon thing really won me over... But in all seriousness.. The way we've come out of differences & challenges as better more fully realized versions of ourselves has only deepened our love & connection... And allows me to believe we have what it takes to grow young together. It allows me to believe in love in general. THAT's when you know if love is true. He is my rock. My Partner. My Best Friend. My roomie. My champion. My greatest most fun challenge. My make-out Partner. He's the reason to my rhyme & he's attempting to make me an honest woman. I said 'YES!' #engaged #happynewyear #2016
Bundy is expected back in Lexington this summer to direct or co-direct The Lexington Theatre Company’s production of “Legally Blonde – The Musical.” Bundy received a 2007 Tony Award nomination for best actress in a musical for playing Elle Woods in the Broadway production of the show.
