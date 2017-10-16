Chris Stapleton’s new album will be here in time for Christmas. What’s on it?

The audience in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Friday night was the first to see album art and get the release date for Chris Stapleton’s next album. But an official announcement from Mercury Records Nashville Monday gives the full details of “From A Room: Volume 2,” the second half of Stapleton and producer Dave Cobb’s project in Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A, which will be out Dec. 1.
The nine-song album will feature seven songs co-written by Stapleton along with two covers, something his fans have quickly learned to anticipate with his highly successful renditions of the Dean Dillon-Linda Hargrove classic “Tennessee Whiskey” on his 2015 “Traveller” album and Willie Nelson’s “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning” on “From A Room: Volume 1.” “Volume 2” boasts Kevin Welch’s “Millionaire” and “Friendship,” a Homer Banks and Lester Snell song Pops Staples made famous.
“Volume 1,” released May 5, gives Stapleton a lot to live up to, as it is currently the No. 1-selling country album this year, already certified gold, and is up for album of the year at November’s CMA Awards. It would seem to be a mortal lock for a Grammy nomination for best country album — “Volume 2” will release too late to be in contention for the coming Grammys — an award the native Kentuckian won in 2016 for “Traveller,” which was also nominated for the overall Grammy prize, album of the year.
Here’s the complete track listing for “Volume 2,” from Mercury Nashville:
1. “Millionaire” (Kevin Welch)
2. “Hard Livin’” (Chris Stapleton, Kendell Marvel)
3. “Scarecrow In The Garden” (Chris Stapleton, Brice Long, Matt Fleener)
4. “Nobody’s Lonely Tonight” (Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson)
5. “Tryin’ To Untangle My Mind” (Chris Stapleton, Jaron Boyer, Kendell Marvel)
6. “A Simple Song” (Chris Stapleton, Darrell Hayes)
7. “Midnight Train To Memphis” (Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson)
8. “Drunkard’s Prayer” (Chris Stapleton, Jameson Clark)
9. “Friendship” (Homer Banks, Lester Snell)
Stapleton is still busy promoting “Volume 1” on his All-American Road Show tour, which continues through Nov. 18 and comes as close as Charleston, West Virginia Nov. 2. He will be on CMT’s Artists of the Year show Wednesday night, and Oct. 23, he is recording a performance for the PBS showcase “Austin City Limits.” That performance will be live streamed on ACL’s YouTube channel at 9 p.m. Eastern.
Rich Copley: @copiousnotes
Comments