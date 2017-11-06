Country music star Brantley Gilbert performed in Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Jan. 29, 2016. He returns in April 2018.
Brantley Gilbert adds his name to Rupp’s 2018 concert lineup

November 06, 2017 4:39 PM

Rupp Arena added another date to its 2018 concert calendar Monday, announcing that Brantley Gilbert will bring his The Ones That Like Me tour to Lexington at 7 p.m. April 19.

Gilbert last played Rupp in January 2016, attracting 7,300 fans to a show critic Blake Hannon said, “treated the enthusiastic crowd to hard rock and even shades of metal as he, his band and his bombastic stage show proved that the country genre can be stretched to new edges.”

Since that tour stop, Gilbert released his fourth studio album, “The Devil Don’t Sleep,” which yielded the hit singles “The Weekend” and “The Ones That Like Me,” the forthcoming tour’s namesake. Aaron Lewis and Josh Phillips will open the show. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10. Check the link also for a variety of presale opportunities. Ticket prices were not announced Monday.

Gilbert’s show joins a 2018 Rupp concert lineup that already includes newly inducted Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson Jan. 19, leading 2017 CMA Award nominee Miranda Lambert March 2, the annual Winter Jam Christian music tour March 31, and the rescheduled Foo Fighters show, which was supposed to be Oct. 21, May 1.

Gilbert’s will play Rupp on a Thursday night, a day that didn’t seem to serve fellow country star Justin Moore too well last week — that and some bad blood with Big Blue Nation. Gilbert does not seem to have crossed the Wildcat faithful, and in fact played Memorial Coliseum in 2012 for the UK Student Activities Board’s fall concert as part of his first headlining tour.

Gilbert’s tour will wind its way to Pikeville two nights later topping the bill for the Hillbilly Days Festival concert at the Eastern Kentucky Expo Center. Tickets for that date are already on sale for $34.75 to $59.75.

