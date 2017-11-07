CMA new artist contender will open for Hall of Famer Alan Jackson at Rupp

The January 19 concert at Rupp Arena will be something of a cross-generational country affair.

Opening for newly minted Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson, 59, will be CMA Awards new artist of the year nominee Lauren Alaina, 22.

Alaina will face off against Old Dominion, Brett Young, Jon Pardi and Luke Combs Wednesday night on the 51st annual CMAs in a somewhat amusing category since, like the Grammys and other awards, many of the contenders already have several albums under their belts. Alaina was the 10th season runner up to Scotty McCreery on “American Idol” in 2011 and released an album, “Wildflower” (2011), and a self-titled 2015 EP before her breakthrough, “Road Less Traveled,” released in January.

She was a new female artist nominee at April’s Academy of Country Music Awards, but lost to Maren Morris. At this summer’s CMT Awards, she won breakthrough video of the year for “Road Less Traveled.”

One thing Alaina and Jackson do have in common is Georgia roots, she hailing from Rossville and he from Newnan. And both have penned Peach State anthems: “Chattahoochee” by Jackson and Alaina’s “Georgia Peaches.”

Jackson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last month by none other than Kentuckian and Queen of Country Music Loretta Lynn. Alaina will learn her CMA Awards fate on the show at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on ABC-TV (Lexington WTVQ-36.1, Spectrum Channel 10).

Tickets for the Jan. 19 Rupp show are $52 to $360, and available now.