CMA new artist of the year nominee Lauren Alaina will open for Alan Jackson at Rupp Arena Jan. 19.
CMA new artist of the year nominee Lauren Alaina will open for Alan Jackson at Rupp Arena Jan. 19. Photo provided
CMA new artist of the year nominee Lauren Alaina will open for Alan Jackson at Rupp Arena Jan. 19. Photo provided
Copious Notes

Copious Notes

Rich Copley reports on the rich local entertainment scene and area entertainers

Copious Notes

CMA new artist contender will open for Hall of Famer Alan Jackson at Rupp

By Rich Copley

rcopley@herald-leader.com

November 07, 2017 9:57 PM

The January 19 concert at Rupp Arena will be something of a cross-generational country affair.

Opening for newly minted Country Music Hall of Fame member Alan Jackson, 59, will be CMA Awards new artist of the year nominee Lauren Alaina, 22.

Alaina will face off against Old Dominion, Brett Young, Jon Pardi and Luke Combs Wednesday night on the 51st annual CMAs in a somewhat amusing category since, like the Grammys and other awards, many of the contenders already have several albums under their belts. Alaina was the 10th season runner up to Scotty McCreery on “American Idol” in 2011 and released an album, “Wildflower” (2011), and a self-titled 2015 EP before her breakthrough, “Road Less Traveled,” released in January.

She was a new female artist nominee at April’s Academy of Country Music Awards, but lost to Maren Morris. At this summer’s CMT Awards, she won breakthrough video of the year for “Road Less Traveled.”

One thing Alaina and Jackson do have in common is Georgia roots, she hailing from Rossville and he from Newnan. And both have penned Peach State anthems: “Chattahoochee” by Jackson and Alaina’s “Georgia Peaches.”

Jackson was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last month by none other than Kentuckian and Queen of Country Music Loretta Lynn. Alaina will learn her CMA Awards fate on the show at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday on ABC-TV (Lexington WTVQ-36.1, Spectrum Channel 10).

Tickets for the Jan. 19 Rupp show are $52 to $360, and available now.

Rich Copley: @copiousnotes.

Related stories from Lexington Herald-Leader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Operation Wildcat, Military training and team building at Kroger Field

    Roughly 120 veterans and civilians took part in military-style obstacle courses and team building exercises at Kroger Field Tuesday night, co-sponsored by national veteran's organization Team RWB and the UK College of Health Sciences' Sports Medicine Research Institute.

Operation Wildcat, Military training and team building at Kroger Field

Operation Wildcat, Military training and team building at Kroger Field 1:55

Operation Wildcat, Military training and team building at Kroger Field
House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal 2:31

House GOP leaders walk away after saying little about clean-up of Hoover scandal
Eddie Gran: It’s all about finishing 0:56

Eddie Gran: It’s all about finishing

View More Video