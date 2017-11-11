Four singers from UK honored in Metropolitan Opera auditions

Two singers from the University of Kentucky were tapped to advance in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Kentucky District Auditions Saturday, along with two other singers from the region.

Taylor Comstock, who was most recently seen in the leading role of Alfredo in UK Opera Theatre’s production of “La Traviata” last month, and Rebecca Farley, a Henderson native who got her bachelors at UK and went on to study at The Juilliard School in New York, will advance to the Central Region finals in Evanston, Ill. Jan. 21, where they will compete against winners from the Illinois, Indiana and Ohio districts.

Joining Comstock and Farley at the regionals will be Cincinnati native Megan Moore, who most recently studied at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y. and Lisa Rogali of New Jersey, who is currently pursuing a masters at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

At the Metropolitan Opera auditions Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, the Gail Robinson Enouragement Award was given to Mary Catherine Wright, second from left, and another encouragement award was given to Margaret Smith, center. With them are the judges, left to right, Melissa Wegner, Johanna Meier and Ian Derrer. Tom Eblen teblen@herald-leader.com

Two UK singers were also given encouragement awards at the competition at Lexington’s First Presbyterian Church, but they will not advance to the next round. Mary Catherine Wright, who earned a bachelors degree at UK in 2016, received the Gail Robinson Encouragement Award and UK graduate and current Florida State University graduate student Margaret Smith received an encouragement award.

The winner or winners from the Central Region will advance to the national semi-finals April 22 on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera in New York.