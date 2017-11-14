Laura Bell Bundy brought ‘concert version of a women’s march’ to New York Stage

Lexington native Laura Bell Bundy produced a concert Sunday in New York to support women’s rights, health and empowerment, featuring Broadway and music stars such as Sara Bareilles, Annaleigh Ashford, Ana Gasteyer and Rosie O’Donnell.
The concert, called “Double Standards,” was inspired by the 2016 Presidential election, Bundy said in a number of outlets.
“I noticed how scrutinized Hillary was compared to a lack of scrutiny for Donald Trump. It just became glaring to me what the double standard was, you know?” Bundy said to Hollywood.com. “Picking on her that she’s not smiling enough, or she’s smiling too much, or she’s cackling, or this and that, or what she’s wearing. Like really? Are we going to focus on these things? This is a very intelligent woman who has years of experience in political office and this other person is getting away with saying very irresponsible things, especially about women.
“This event is essentially the concert version of a women’s march that is putting all of the proceeds to ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and the National Breast Cancer Coalition.”
As the event unfolded, Bundy earned raves from her collaborators. On Instagram, Bareilles posted a photo of Bundy giving a pre-show pep-talk and wrote, “her heart is in the most beautiful place putting this show together.”
great night - great cause - thank u @LauraBellBundy ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/pJTlx2GWNS— ROSIE (@Rosie) November 14, 2017
Things I learned last night: 1. @LauraBellBundy is a FIERCE public speaker & motivator (& performers). BRAVA to her for the #DoubleStandards concert. 2. @adriennelwarren sings the crap out of ANYTHING. 3. @SaraBareilles' Brave will always make you feel better #womensrights— Ruthie Fierberg (@RuthiesATrain) November 13, 2017
Bundy and the other participants teamed up to sing jazz standards and other favorites.
The concert at New York’s Town Hall came in the midst of a busy fall for Bundy, who just wrapped up performing in the new musical “The Honeymooners” at New Jersey’s Papermill Playhouse, creating the role of Trixie, and playing crazy neighbor Carin on the TNT drama “Good Behavior,” starring former “Downton Abbey” standout Michelle Dockery.
Prior to that, and during “Good Behavior” filming, Bundy was in Lexington directing the Lexington Theatre Company’s production of her signature show, “Legally Blonde — The Musical.”
