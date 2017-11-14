Laura Bell Bundy brought ‘concert version of a women’s march’ to New York Stage

Lexington Mayor Jim Gray presented Lexington native and stage and screen star Laura Bell Bundy with the key to the city in front of the Lexington Opera House on July 11, 2017. Bundy was in town to co-direct the Lexington Theatre Company's production of "Legally Blonde -- The Musical." She produced an all-star concert for women’s rights Nov. 12 at Town Hall in New York City. Rich Copley rcopley@herald-leader.com