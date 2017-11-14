Lexington Mayor Jim Gray presented Lexington native and stage and screen star Laura Bell Bundy with the key to the city in front of the Lexington Opera House on July 11, 2017. Bundy was in town to co-direct the Lexington Theatre Company's production of "Legally Blonde -- The Musical." She produced an all-star concert for women’s rights Nov. 12 at Town Hall in New York City.
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray presented Lexington native and stage and screen star Laura Bell Bundy with the key to the city in front of the Lexington Opera House on July 11, 2017. Bundy was in town to co-direct the Lexington Theatre Company's production of "Legally Blonde -- The Musical." She produced an all-star concert for women’s rights Nov. 12 at Town Hall in New York City. Rich Copley rcopley@herald-leader.com
Lexington Mayor Jim Gray presented Lexington native and stage and screen star Laura Bell Bundy with the key to the city in front of the Lexington Opera House on July 11, 2017. Bundy was in town to co-direct the Lexington Theatre Company's production of "Legally Blonde -- The Musical." She produced an all-star concert for women’s rights Nov. 12 at Town Hall in New York City. Rich Copley rcopley@herald-leader.com
Copious Notes

Copious Notes

Rich Copley reports on the rich local entertainment scene and area entertainers

Copious Notes

Laura Bell Bundy brought ‘concert version of a women’s march’ to New York Stage

By Rich Copley

rcopley@herald-leader.com

November 14, 2017 5:04 PM

Lexington native Laura Bell Bundy produced a concert Sunday in New York to support women’s rights, health and empowerment, featuring Broadway and music stars such as Sara Bareilles, Annaleigh Ashford, Ana Gasteyer and Rosie O’Donnell.

The concert, called “Double Standards,” was inspired by the 2016 Presidential election, Bundy said in a number of outlets.

“I noticed how scrutinized Hillary was compared to a lack of scrutiny for Donald Trump. It just became glaring to me what the double standard was, you know?” Bundy said to Hollywood.com. “Picking on her that she’s not smiling enough, or she’s smiling too much, or she’s cackling, or this and that, or what she’s wearing. Like really? Are we going to focus on these things? This is a very intelligent woman who has years of experience in political office and this other person is getting away with saying very irresponsible things, especially about women.

“This event is essentially the concert version of a women’s march that is putting all of the proceeds to ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and the National Breast Cancer Coalition.”

As the event unfolded, Bundy earned raves from her collaborators. On Instagram, Bareilles posted a photo of Bundy giving a pre-show pep-talk and wrote, “her heart is in the most beautiful place putting this show together.”

Bundy and the other participants teamed up to sing jazz standards and other favorites.

The concert at New York’s Town Hall came in the midst of a busy fall for Bundy, who just wrapped up performing in the new musical “The Honeymooners” at New Jersey’s Papermill Playhouse, creating the role of Trixie, and playing crazy neighbor Carin on the TNT drama “Good Behavior,” starring former “Downton Abbey” standout Michelle Dockery.

Prior to that, and during “Good Behavior” filming, Bundy was in Lexington directing the Lexington Theatre Company’s production of her signature show, “Legally Blonde — The Musical.”

Rich Copley: @copiousnotes

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This state official won't give an opinion about Lexington's Confederate statues

    Colonel M. Blaine Hedges, chairman of the Kentucky Military Heritage Commission, declined to say anything Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, to reporters about the panel’s thoughts on Lexington’s removal of two controversial Confederate statues.

This state official won't give an opinion about Lexington's Confederate statues

This state official won't give an opinion about Lexington's Confederate statues 1:12

This state official won't give an opinion about Lexington's Confederate statues
Students explain the Academies of Lexington 0:41

Students explain the Academies of Lexington
Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal 3:13

Mayor announces high-speed fiber deal

View More Video