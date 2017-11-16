Lexington’s latest Broadway star coming home to the Opera House

After spending the last year and change with the Tony Award-winning “Dear Evan Hansen,” Lexington’s Colton Ryan will return to the Lexington Opera House in January for the Lexington Theatre Company’s “Concert with the Stars.”

Ryan, a graduate of the School for the Creative and Performing Arts at Lafayette High School, appeared on the concert just two years ago as one of the ensemble of aspiring collegiate performers that rounds out the cast. Since then, he spent the majority of his senior year at Berea, Ohio’s Baldwin Wallace University understudying the title role of the Broadway smash “Dear Evan Hansen,” which scooped up six Tony Awards in June, including best musical.

He also made his TV debut in an October episode of “Law and Order: SVU,” playing a key role in a timely episode, and he’s working on a stage adaptation of the 2010 coming-of-age movie “It’s Kind of a Funny Story.”

So Ryan will return Jan. 6 as one of the Broadway veterans who sing songs instrumental to their journeys and talks about his or her career, all leading up to the announcement of the Lexington Theatre Company’s summer production. Last summer, the company turned heads bringing Lexington native Laura Bell Bundy back home to direct the company’s production of her signature show, “Legally Blonde — The Musical.”

Gabrielle Ruiz

In the January show, the first “Concert with the Stars” on a Saturday night, Ryan will be joined by Gabrielle Ruiz, Valencia on The CW hit “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and part of the cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s pre-”Hamilton” Broadway smash “In the Heights,” and Tyler Hanes, a veteran of Broadway productions including “Hairspray” and “A Chorus Line.”

Tyler Hanes

They will be joined by an ensemble of “Broadway Hopefuls,” and we will no doubt be trying to spot the next Colton Ryan.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. Jan. 6 show are on sale now for $35 to $60.