‘Best apology note’ ever? Drunk fan tells band he was a ‘general a--hole’ at show.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones already knew Lexington pretty well before the band played a two-night stand at the Lexington Opera House, last week.
Frontman Paul Janeway talked from the stage about his father’s Kentucky roots, and the Alabama band had one of its key early moments in Lexington with a video filmed by Shaker Steps, that caught some eyes and ears in the music industry.
While they were here last Wednesday and Thursday, they also found out Lexington has polite drunks. Well, they may not be all that amiable in the throes of their inebriation, as a handwritten note posted on the band’s Twitter page admits. But hey, a handwritten apology.
We had a great time @LexOperaHouse This is also the best apology note for drunken behavior at our show pic.twitter.com/lJsRFZTirS— St. Paul and The BB (@StP_BrokenBones) November 17, 2017
The note, dated Nov. 16, starts with the fan professing his or her love for the group, including having both of its albums on vinyl. Then it says, “Unfortunately, I got drunk last night & yelled at you guys & was a general asshole. I am really sorry.”
The note concludes that the writer — the band politely cropped the signature out of its posts — hopes the drunken behavior does not reflect badly on the people of Lexington.
Apparently the situation did quite the opposite, as St. Paul and Co. posted the note on both its Twitter and Instagram accounts saying the note was the, “Best apology note we have ever received for drunken behavior at our show. Thank you Lexington. Quite a way to spend two nights.”
