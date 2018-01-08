She didn’t speak, but Ashley Judd was a prominent presence at the Golden Globes

Ashley Judd never took the stage at Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, but her presence was certainly felt in numerous cutaway shots on NBC and social media, where she was praised as launching the anti-sexual assault and harassment movement that dominated the evening.

Salma Hayek, left, and Ashley Judd arrived at the Golden Globe Awards Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Jordan Strauss Invision/AP

The University of Kentucky graduate and uber fan attended the ceremony with Salma Hayek, her “Frida” co-star and fellow Harvey Weinstein accuser. Both wore black, the color du jour, in support of the #MeToo movement and the Time’s Up legal defense fund for “women and men who have experienced sexual harassment, abuse or assault in the workplace and while in pursuit of their careers,” according to the initiative’s GoFundMe page.

Both Hayek and Judd posted numerous images and videos on their Instagram and Twitter accounts, including a widely shared Hayek post that reads, “With my date @ashley_judd heading to the #GoldenGlobes, as usual we are kind of tardy, even though #TimesUp !!”

We’ve been fighting for gender justice together a long time, and we are so happy to say #WhyWeWearBlack and #TimesUp! pic.twitter.com/mQegCp9jcn — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) January 8, 2018

A Page Six post said Judd was holding court at Esquire magazine’s pre-Globes party, with many stars congratulating her for going on the record about Weinstein. She was the first person cited in the blockbuster New York Times story detailing the movie mogul’s history of sexual harassment. The story launched a wave of women and some men coming forward about sexual harassment and assault in entertainment, media, politics and other fields. Judd posted a photo of herself at the Esquire party with Joan Collins, saying they had been discussing “recent events.”

Fascinated discussing recent events with @AshleyJudd at @esquire magazine’s golden globe party @IrenaMedavoy and Mike Medavoy’s lovely new home. pic.twitter.com/jQyEuRT0Cm — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) January 7, 2018

Judd also posted a selfie that NBC cameras caught her taking with members of the cast of “The Shape of Water.” (Judd’s Instagram feed is a fun collection of photos, coming off like anyone’s party posts, just with really famous people and shares from celebrity magazines.) Network cameras also cut to Judd several times when the subject of sexual harassment and assault were addressed from the stage.

In addition to party posts, Judd posted and shared information about #MeToo and a Time magazine post about Oprah Winfrey’s speech that some people are calling a precursor to a potential presidential bid.