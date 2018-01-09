Where was Jennifer Lawrence Golden Globes night? She can explain.

Since scoring a surprise Oscar nomination in 2011 for her performance in “Winter’s Bone,” Louisville native Jennifer Lawrence has pretty much been a fixture at Hollywood awards ceremonies, this decade.

So, her absence from Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony was somewhat conspicuous, particularly with commercials for her upcoming “Red Sparrow” — where it looks like she’s training to be a Russian femme fatale in a James Bond flick — airing during commercial breaks. Granted, she wasn’t up for any awards — the critical acclaim for popularly reviled “Mother!” has yet to translate into awards season nods. But neither was fellow Kentuckian Ashley Judd, who was all over the place, Sunday.

Where was JLaw?

Well, it turns out, she can and did explain, in a Facebook video.

Lawrence is turned profile in the clip on her official account, talking to off-camera Emma Stone, who apparently wanted to go party hopping with Lawrence after the show. Stone, winner of best actress in a musical or comedy last year for “La La Land,” was up for the same award this year for “Battle of the Sexes” and went to the ceremony with tennis icon Billie Jean King, who she played in the movie.

But, according to their account, Stone decided at the last minute to bail on the party hopping.

“I was half way through glam when you told me that you didn’t want to go, you just wanted to come over to my house,” Lawrence says, turning to the camera to reveal her partially made up face. “So, I sent my hair and makeup team home, and now this is what I look like.”

So, like many of us, Ms. Lawrence spent the night at home, looking not-quite-presentable. We’ll see if the Academy decides the recognize the purported brilliance of “Mother!” when Oscar nominations are announced Jan. 23.