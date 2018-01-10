Michael Shannon skipped the Golden Globes to play a rock star?

Honestly, I am not trying to do a series of why-Kentuckians-weren’t-at-the-Golden Globes posts, but our home state stars have some great excuses.

Lexington native Michael Shannon was conspicuously absent from “The Shape of Water” contingent at the ceremony, which cheered the fantasy on to two wins: Guillermo del Toro for best director and Alexandre Desplat for best original score. Maybe his “Bug” co-star Ashley Judd’s selfie with the cast was making up for the absent Kentuckian.

Anyway, turns out Shannon was on stage in Chicago playing another role: rocker Iggy Pop in a tribute to David Bowie’s Berlin trilogy by the band Sons of the Silent Age. And there’s video. And it’s pretty great.

Michael Shannon does a damn fine Iggy Pop impression. (@MetroChicago for Sons of the Silent Age’s tribute to Bowie’s Berlin trilogy.) pic.twitter.com/HCZHOCmHsA — Chuck Sudo (@BisnowChiChuck) January 7, 2018

There’s also this great pic of Shannon in full Iggy mode:

A shot of Michael Shannon performing as Iggy Pop at last night’s Sons of the Silent Age show. Thanks to Bobby Talamine for the pic! pic.twitter.com/pjuWbN4Dff — Metro (@MetroChicago) January 8, 2018

Now, the show was actually Saturday night, according to the Bowie tribute band’s Facebook, and yes, there are plenty of flights from Chicago to L.A. But, you know, looks like Michael kind of wore himself out with this stand. The Berlin trilogy was the Bowie albums “Low,” “Heroes” (both 1977) and “Lodger” (1979), recorded while he was living in Berlin with his roommate, Iggy Pop. The two played together a lot and toured in 1977, which is what Shannon’s portion of last weekend’s show was recreating. It was not Shannon’s first time working with Sons, or near music.

One of his early stage roles was in Adam Rapp’s “Finer Nobel Gases,” about a band in decline, at Actors Theatre of Louisville’s 2002 Humana Festival of New American Plays. On screen, he played producer Kim Fowley in “The Runaways” and Elvis Presley in “Elvis & Nixon” (2016). He also has a band, Corporal, that released a 2010 self-titled album.

Check out this video of Michael talking about his passion for music:

Shannon has received critical acclaim for his performance as the heavy in “The Shape of Water,” a fantasy about an amphibious creature that forms a relationship with a woman in the facility where it is being held. So far, that has not translated into award nominations, but keep an eye on the Oscars. Last year, Shannon received a best supporting actor nomination from the Academy for his role as a dying sheriff in “Nocturnal Animals” — his second Oscar nomination, as he was also tapped in 2008 for “Revolutionary Road” — after being overlooked by the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild.

12 Strong trailer 12 Strong tells the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11; under the leadership of a new captain, the team must work with an Afghan warlord to take down the Taliban. 12 Strong trailer 12 Strong tells the story of the first Special Forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11; under the leadership of a new captain, the team must work with an Afghan warlord to take down the Taliban. Warner Bros. Pictures

So, when is Lexington going to get to see “The Shape of Water,” you ask? The Kentucky Theatre website says it’s coming next Friday, Jan. 19. He’s also in “12 Strong,” about the first special forces team deployed to Afghanistan after 9/11, opening the 19th and the Paramount Network series “Waco,” about the 1993 standoff between the ATF and a small religious community in Texas, premiering Jan. 24.

Now, can we get Shannon to come play Iggy in his hometown?