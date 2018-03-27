Stanton singer Livia Faith eliminated from ‘The Voice’

Stanton resident Livia Faith was eliminated from the NBC singing competition “The Voice” Tuesday night in the show’s second round.

In the “Battle Round,” Faith was matched up with Washington D.C. native Terrence Cunningham, now a Los Angeles resident and well-traveled professional musician. The betting website Gold Derby ranked Cunningham as the top competitor on Alicia Keys team.

“What are you doing to me, Alicia?” Faith was seen saying when she learned she would face Cunningham.

Livia Faith and Terrence Cunningham in a coaching session with Alicia Keys and Shawn Mendes. Greg Gayne NBC

And it was win or go home for the remaining competitors on Keys’ team. Going into the penultimate battle, Keys was the only coach left with the ability to steal a competitor from another coach, as all the others — Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton — had used up their steals. Each coach was allotted two steals during the battle rounds, meaning they could take a competitor another coach chose to eliminate in the battles. But Keys could not steal her own singer.

Livia Faith and Terrence Cunningham sing “Stars” by Grace Potter and The Nocturnals. Tyler Golden NBC

The duo was given Grace Potter and The Nocturnals “Stars” to sing, a song with challenging harmonies and long notes.

Far from the soaring sing-offs the battles often become, Faith and Cunningham’s performance was a showcase of nuance and tender harmony. Following the performance, coaches complimented the singers for how well they blended to create a moment.

“It’s hard to separate the two of you,” Shelton said.

Levine, who coached Harlan’s Jordan Smith to a win in Season 10, called 17-year-old Faith “a diamond in the rough.”

Before chosing Cunningham, Keys told Faith, “You really revealed yourself in this battle” and “showed strength in your voice.”

Livia Faith, Carson Daly, and Terrence Cunningham await Alicia Keys’ decision on “The Voice.” Tyler Golden NBC

Before exiting, Faith said that being on the show, “is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

In the show’s blind auditions, where contestants come out and sing to the coaches who are turned around, until they decide they want a singer on their team, Faith charmed the hitmakers with her rendition of the standard “Dream a Little Dream of Me.” And she inspired heated competition between Keys and Clarkson, who at one point serenaded her to woo her to their teams.

When we visited Faith at her Stanton home two weeks ago, the battles had already been sung and decided, but you would not have known the outcome talking to Faith, who was effusive about her experience on the show and friends that she made during the auditions and rounds of competition.

We hope to catch up with Faith soon to find out what is next for the Marion County singer.

One more Kentuckian

Kaleb Lee Paul Drinkwater NBC

Kentuckians who want a homestate singer to pull for still have a competitor in this season. Kaleb Lee is listed as being from Ormond Beach, Florida. But his hometown is Benton in Western Kentucky. He and his wife and family lived in Owensboro for a while before moving to Florida.

Lee was eliminated from Shelton’s team Monday night singing Tom Petty’s “Don’t Do Me Like That” with Nashville’s Pryor Baird. But Lee was stolen by Clarkson, and will be in the upcoming “Knockout Rounds.”

Meanwhile, on ‘Idol’

The revived “American Idol” has several doses of Kentucky with singers Amelia Hammer Harris of Lexington, Layla Spring of Lebanon and Cody Martin of Louisville still in contention in the show’s “Hollywood Week.” Spring gave viewers a big dose of Kentucky Monday night before being passed on to the group rounds. “Idol” is back on at 8 p.m. Sunday on ABC (WTVQ-TV 36, Spectrum Ch. 10, in Lexington). Watch for more on Hammer, later this week.