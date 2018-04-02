‘The Crossing’ premiere makes most of mysterious locale and Zahn’s dramatic talent

The signature lines for “The Crossing,” since it was announced last spring, has been this exchange between series star Steve Zahn as Sheriff Jude Ellis and Bailey Skodje as refugee Leah.
Jude: There’s no war here.
Leah: There will be.
Oh, if war was all we had to worry about, as viewers tuning into the new ABC drama found out Monday night.
(WARNING: SPOILERS FROM HERE ON OUT.)
Here are two broad impressions: What we have here is an insidious mystery with broad national, ye global implications. What better place to set that then in the mysterious, chilly wateriness of the coastal Pacific Northwest. And the show makes the most of it, with shots emphasizing the depths of the 50 degrees-minus water and shadowy thick forests.
Two, this is about as quiet a Steve Zahn as we will see, but he plays it well, bringing a pallor to his sheriff, recently relocated from Oakland after a divorce and deeply missing his son.
After an underwater setup in which we see Leah’s mother Reece (Natalie Martinez) rescue the girl and then sink into the depths, we find Jude struggling through a yoga class when he is interrupted by his deputy, Nestor (Rick Gomez), informing him of a body that’s washed up on a remote beach people rarely go to, especially in sweater weather – is it ever not sweater weather here?
It turns out there are bodies, plural, and some of the people are alive, thus beginning our mystery. When we return from the title graphic, the beach is awash in spotlights and Homeland Security personnel, pulling survivors and bodies from the water, getting few answers as to where they come from.
That brings us to that key scene with Leah and Jude. Her revelation, they are running from a future war, begins to unlock the mystery, though it’s a bit hard to take for the officials: The survivors are from more than a hundred years in the future. They had found a method of time travel to deliver them from what one describes as, “a holocaust unlike the world has ever known.”
We are told about a people called Apex, humans with superior mental and physical capacity. We are also told that these refugees may not be the first to arrive, that there may be others among us with sinister plans for our world.
The survivors also dole out interesting tidbits like they are unaccustomed to eating animal meat. Leah does not know what a rabbit is. There are references to “America of old” where everyone had rights. Take your darkest impressions of the future, and it seems “The Crossing” wants to turn them up to 11.
But there are some familiar 20/21st century dramatic conventions at work, such as the struggle between local and federal officials to claim authority over an investigation, parents dealing with divorce and small town life, such as a string of muggings in the shadow of this seeming humanitarian crisis. Emma Ren (Sandrine Holt) is Homeland Security’s woman in Port Canaan, bringing an accessible but appropriately condescending demeanor to the part.
One of the biggest mystery conventions used is a bridge meeting between two characters, with them walking toward each other while the cars that brought them back away. Homeland Security Deputy Undersecretary Craig Lindauer (Jay Karnes) has come to meet survivor Thomas (Luke Camilleri) who claims to know about the Apex people who have already infiltrated the current population. Then Thomas realizes Craig is one of them. (Cue Dramatic Chipmunk.) It goes a long way toward explaining some of Craig’s earlier behavior, like blowing off a briefing with Ren and other agents.
How lethal are the Apex people? Well Reece turns out to be one of them, as is revealed when she comes ashore attempting to find Leah, kidnapping Jude to get him to take her to the facility where the bodies of refugees are stored. When the tables turn, she escapes in a series of superhuman moves including a leap out the upper window of a warehouse. Later, the local mugger that’s been plaguing the town makes the mistake of accosting Reece, leading to one of the only moments of comic relief. When Jude asks Nestor how the mugger described his assailant, he says, “a hardcore ‘Tomb Raider’ she b----.”
The premiere ends with Reece again hunting down Jude, and a connection being forged in their mutual separation from their children. So who is Reece, really? A lethal threat? Rogue Apex?
It is one of numerous questions the premiere sets up, which is of course what you want from a premiere episode of a show like this. What will become of the meeting between Craig and Thomas? We left them on the bridge. How long will it take for Ren to figure out the problem in her own department? What’s that stuff on Leah’s arm? How long is it going to take for survivor Hannah and Homeland Security guy Roy to get together? Will all of this stuff mess up Jude’s fishing weekend with his son?
It’s just one episode, but so far, “The Crossing” looks interesting.
The Crossing shows at 10 p.m. ET Mondays on ABC, WTVQ-TV 36 (Spectrum Ch. 10) in the Lexington area.
