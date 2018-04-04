Maggie is black. Brick is from Iraq. But this ‘Cat’ director isn’t making a statement.

Meredith Crutcher is in an unusual position, as a black woman, playing Maggie the Cat in Bluegrass Community and Technical College’s production of the Tennessee Williams’ classic “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.”
“This is set in the deep South on a plantation,” Crutcher says. “It’s strange for me to not be playing the maid or the servant. When you have plays that are put on like this, if a black person goes out for it, and it’s not color blind casting, I would be playing the maid or the servant. That would be the best that I could hope for.”
The same goes for an actor from the Middle East. The male lead of all-American malcontent Brick would normally be out of reach at most theaters for Iraqi immigarant Salim Khalid.
But there they are in a Monday evening rehearsal at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, filling the air with desperation, anger and contempt as one of the unhappiest couples in American theater.
Color-blind casting — not considering the race of an actor when selecting the cast for a show — is nothing new to theater in Lexington or elsewhere, or even BCTC theater director Tim X. Davis. He actually presented a production of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” with a mostly black cast when he headed the theater department at Kentucky State University in Frankfort, a historically black college.
While directors sometimes use non-traditional racial or even gender casting choices to make social and/or artistic statements, Davis says that’s not what’s at work in this production. He’s just trying to teach.
“We have a very diverse population here at BCTC,” Davis says before the Monday rehearsal. “We don’t have kind of a traditional-looking homogenized theater program, thus whenever we cast shows I tend to cast who’s available and who’s there in terms of casting the actor, rather than saying I have to have this ethnicity here or that ethnicity.
“For ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,’ we cast who came out, who was there, and who fit the roles the best. I’m saying these are students or people who have come to me who I need to put on stage and want to give an opportunity to do these roles.”
And to the student actors, getting an opportunity to play iconic roles such as Brick and Maggie, is invaluable.
Like many people, Crutcher got to know the Pulitzer Prize-winning show from the 1958 movie starring Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman. The story centers on a Mississippi plantation family in decline as the patriarch, Big Daddy, is in poor health and the favored son, Brick, has fallen far from his glory days into alcoholism.
Crutcher says while her original impressions of Maggie were as a sexual creature, trying to get Brick back in bed, playing the part has revealed to her the character’s desperation to avoid returning to the poverty she grew up in. Khalid says he can see where Brick loves Maggie, but that overall he wants to check out of the world around him.
“When I auditioned for this show, I never expected to get a role, because I actually have an accent,” says Khalid, who says he came to the United States as a political refugee from Iraq four-and-a-half years ago. “But I like a challenge, and Tim has faith in me, so I’m really excited.”
The hope is that audiences will forget the ethnic backgrounds of the actors and become absorbed in the drama. But Crutcher acknowledges the script has ways of reminding her and others of the time it portrays, and the open racism of the era.
“We don’t focus too much on color, but it’s something that I think about. There’s mentions of field hands and Brick’s sister being a ‘cotton carnival queen,’ and these are things that sit in the back of my head, remembering you’re in the South, and this is a relationship that would not be permitted at the time. I would not be walking around their house so cavalierly, demanding things and smoking cigarettes wherever I want.”
In their performances, Crutcher and Khalid seem to have found what all actors taking on these parts want.
“I think we work really well together,” Crutcher says. “We have good chemistry, and it’s been a good time.”
If you go
‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’
What: Tennessee Williams’ classic presented by BCTC Theatre.
When: 7:30 p.m. April 5-7. 2 p.m. April 8.
Where: Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 E. Main St.
Tickets: $12 adults, $12 students.
Call: 859-425-2550
Online: Facebook.com/DACLexington
