After challenging tenure, Lexington Art League director leaves for dance studio

Returning to the stage after 10 years off is no small feat for a dancer.
For more than a decade, Stephanie Harris’ focuses had been her son and her work at the Lexington Art League, where she has been executive director since 2010. She had worked in dance during that time, directing and choreographing when time and opportunity came together.
But put herself out there, in her 40s, in performance?
It took an invitation from a mentor at her alma mater, Kent State University. She went back to perform and at the conclusion of her 12-minute duet, there was a question: “When are you going to get your MFA?”
It was really not a question Harris had considered – her life seemed fairly set in her role at the Art League and in Lexington – until she was prompted to consider it.
“If you told me five years ago, that I would be going for my MFA at 43, I would have said you were crazy,” Harris said Thursday morning at her office at the Loudoun House, the Art League’s home base.
But that is what is happening. Next month, Harris will step down from her post to focus on the art that has always underscored her career: modern dance.
She will be working on her masters at Hollins University in Roanoke, Va., studying there and in Frankfort, Germany. She will also continue work she has done at the University of Kentucky and other dance and even visual art pursuits.
“Stephanie’s passion for the arts has been felt by so many who have come through the doors of the Loudoun House,” Art League President Julie Wilson said, in an email. “She has made an irrefutable impact on Lexington’s arts scene that goes far beyond our city, and we are indebted to her for her vision and leadership these past 10 years.”
It has been one of the more unique tenures for the director of a Lexington arts entity this century, in several ways.
Harris came to the Art League after moving to Lexington from Ohio, and soon joined its staff as development director in 2008. The opportunity to move up came two years later when then-executive director Alison Kaiser made a lateral move to the same post at the Lexington Philharmonic.
Harris notes she did not come to the post with an arts administration degree or background. She majored in modern dance at Kent State, though she also had worked extensively in arts administration in Ohio.
“Most of my training was on the job, which is challenging,” Harris says, acknowledging there were lessons learned over her years in the top job.
During her tenure, the Art League made numerous attempts to move beyond its home at Bryan Avenue and Castlewood Drive both in programming and actual location. Those efforts included the very high-profile “Luminosity” project in the winter of 2014, which placed a moon-like sculpture of metal and light bulbs in Triangle Park, at the intersection of Main Street and Broadway.
While it attracted attention, the work was also beset by problems and proved costly, as did some other endeavors, like efforts to establish a downtown outpost for the Art League.
It collectively added up to a financial crisis that forced the Art League to cut staff and reported a deficit of more than $126,000 in 2014.
“At the time, the Loudoun House was an island,” Harris says of the early part of her tenure, where moving beyond the facility was part of the League’s strategic plan and projects such as “Luminosity” were approved by the League board.
“As it turned out, the need to move was more perceived need, internal. And, as it turned out, this part of the community has become more vibrant and culturally focused. And we were reminded, hundreds and hundreds of times why this space is important.”
Harris describes that period as, “A low time for me. It was very, very hard.
“To live with that and carry that with you every day is a different thing all together. Even with the best of intentions we had enormous challenges. It showed people in leadership positions can make mistakes, too.”
Harris acknowledges it was tempting to leave.
But, the organization and her directorship survived and, by all appearances, returned to health.
“I just worked harder,” Harris says. “I kept my head down and kept working. I didn’t want to leave the organization in worse shape than I found it.”
The Art League ultimately restored some programs it had jettisoned, like the annual nude exhibit and Fourth Friday parties, albeit in altered forms, returned the majority of programming to the Loudoun House campus and embraced the burgeoning community around it, including school year and summer programs for kids in the neighborhood.
Harris says the Art League refocused on its original mission, to serve artists, particularly through things like its Community Supported Art program, Black Friday holiday art sale and artist residencies that Harris says have resulted in tens of thousands of dollars paid directly to artists. And the Art League has continued the annual Woodland Art Fair, one of Lexington’s signature arts events.
“We stepped up to the plate to become a resource for artists to make a living,” Harris says. “That is very meaningful to me.”
The Art League board will start a search for a new director in the next few weeks, Wilson says. There will be challenges to face, Harris acknowledges, including an evolving philanthropic community that is becoming younger and more focused on individual donors as a opposed to corporate support. She says a new director should remember the organization’s history and remember its role in service to the community, and adds her successor will inherit a top-notch, passionate staff.
“Saying goodbye to them will be the hardest thing,” Harris says.
When she became the Art League director, she was told that executive directors could not maintain outside artistic lives, and she is proud of having proven that theory wrong. Now she gets to focus on her first love.
“Teaching has become something I crave,” Harris says. “It’s a beautiful, exciting exchange, and I am looking forward to passing on what I know.”
And she will be doing that in Lexington, at UK and elsewhere.
“Lexington has become my home,” Harris says. “I moved her 14 years ago and raised a son here. I’ll be around.”
