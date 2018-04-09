Melissa Etheridge and her band heading to Lexington in June

The Troubadour Concert Series announced Monday morning it is bringing rocker Melissa Etheridge to the Lexington Opera House for a full-band show in late June.

It’s the latest in a string of high profile show announcements from the same organization that brings us “The WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour.” In addition to the Grammy Award- and Oscar-winning artist behind hits such as “Come to My Window” and “Bring Me Some Water,” Troubadour is also bringing gospel and soul legend Mavis Staples to the Lyric Theatre May 12 and party starter Trombone Shorty and his band Orleans Avenue to the Opera House June 11.

Tickets are on sale now to Staples’ ($65.50, Lexingtonlyric.tix.com, 859-280-2218) and Shorty’s ($57, Lexingtonoperahouse.com, 859-233-3535) shows, and tickets to Etheridge’s June 26 stand go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday ($86.50, Lexingtonoperahouse.com, 859-233-3535).

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue’s last Lexington appearance was the 2016 MoonTower Music Festival. Rich Copley rcopley@herald-leader.com

Etheridge’s last area performance was a solo, acoustic show in April 2014 at the Eastern Kentucky University Center for the Arts. In addition to being a prolific songwriter and powerful performer, Etheridge is a high profile activist for causes from gay rights to environmental awareness — her Oscar was for writing “I Need to Wake Up” for the Al Gore environmental documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” — and she waged a well-documented battle with breast cancer.

Before the EKU show, she told the Herald-Leader’s Walter Tunis the activism was not intentional: “The thing is that I love music. The more I would get in it and the more successful I got, the more I saw how I had to be myself in this. The more I spoke the truth about who I was, the more that became activism. ‘Yes, I’m gay’ or ‘Yes, I have cancer’ or ‘Yes, I smoke cannabis’ or ‘Yes, I believe the environment is important’ — just by saying these things, I become an activist. Kind of what I’m trying to say is you don’t have to go out and change the world. All you have to do is look inside and be who you are. That will change the world.”

Note: This story has been updated with the correct show date for Melissa Etheridge. The initial announcement had an incorrect date.