He has hundreds of millions of YouTube views, and he’s headlining Rupp Arena

Bad Bunny will add a dose of Latin trap music to Rupp Arena’s fall concert lineup.
Last year, the Puerto Rican artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio became the highest profile of purveyor of trap, a relatively new variety of Spanish-language hip hop that draws on slow-rolling rhythms and slurred delivery of Southern American hip hop. In 2017, he charted 15 tracks on Billboard magazine’s Hot Latin Songs chart, putting three in the Top 25, and rolling up hundreds-of-millions of views on his YouTube channel.
Despite the massive reception, trap and Bunny have not cracked mainstream American radio yet. But he had a very high profile performance with J Balvin on November’s Latin Grammy Awards, has worked with high profile artists such as Cardi B, and a recent Billboard article described him having to avoid being inundated by fans in Miami.
The La Nueva Religion Tour is Bad Bunny’s first North American tour, hitting arenas around the country. Tickets for the Rupp Arena show on Sept. 22 go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, April 13 for $64 to $144 at the Lexington Center Ticket Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, by calling 859-233-3535 or visiting Rupparena.com.
