LexArts sets largest goal ever for its annual fund-raising campaign

LexArts announced a $1.2 million goal for its 2018 Fund for the Arts Campaign at a Tuesday night event at Transylvania University.
President and CEO Nan Plummer said that the goal signals hope for another incremental increase in the the organization’s annual drive for funds to distribute to Lexington arts organizations and artists, something she says is becoming more critical with budget reductions at the Kentucky Arts Council and other fund-raising challenges.
“With the distinct possibility that there will be fewer dollars coming to arts organizations from the state, we suspect organizations will be looking to us with even deeper needs and that our donors will help us respond to that,” Plummer said. “Even if dollars won’t be flowing from Frankfort, we are hoping donors to LexArts will help us bridge that gap.”
Not-for-profit groups are waiting to see what sorts of impact changes in tax laws will have, if any, on charitable giving, Plummer said.
With the ambitious goal of besting last year’s total haul of $1.125 million, LexArts is getting something of a makeover, including a new logo, website at Lexarts.org and slogan, “Helping art come to life.” The group is introducing some new technology to make giving and keeping in touch with donors easier, Plummer said. Those moves were influenced, in part, Plummer said, by the growth of a younger donor base.
“Younger audiences start out giving smaller, and these days we all want to give faster,” Plummer says.
Another change to the campaign will be a shorter time table, with it concluding June 15. Plummer said at four months the campaign can start to drag, whereas with a 10-week window she expects participants will be able to better maintain focus.
At the Tuesday event, LexArts also announced the winner of its annual H. Foster Pettit Award: longtime philanthropist Tom Dupree, who was also honored by the Lexington Philharmonic with a speech from the podium at Friday night’s concert by music director Scott Terrell. Plummer said the honors for Dupree were not coordinated.
“We’re happy we thought of the same thing at the same time,” Plummer said. “He’s so much in the spirit of this award, which is about years and years of making the arts better in Lexington.”
Rich Copley, @copiousnotes
